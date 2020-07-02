Several downtown businesses vandalized in May still have boards over the windows. That has some asking when downtown will look back to normal.
When you arrive downtown, street performer and Louis Armstrong impersonator Kenneth Dorsey's there to greet you to his city.
"Welcome to Nashville, everybody. God bless you," he said on a downtown corner between singing What A Wonderful World. "My job is to make people feel good when they come here, so they'll go home and tell their friends and they'll tell others."
Dorsey said there are things downtown that don't look very welcoming. He's referring to the boards on downtown businesses.
A month ago, on a night of huge peaceful protests against police brutality and racism, there were separate vandalisms of businesses downtown.
"I'm tired of the buildings being boarded up," Dorsey said. "The boards are a reminder of a violent night. You know what I'm saying? I want things to be back to normal."
Thursday, work was happening at Honey Girl and Robin Realty to replace boards with glass.
A representative for The District Nashville non-profit told News4 several businesses including Sbarro are still working with their insurance and the boards will be here several more weeks.
The representative also said Boot Barn has closed for now because of the extent of their damage, but they will be back.
In these weeks and months, Dorsey has been greeting people as history is made. He said during one of the city's huge peaceful protests, the people in it walked over to sing with him.
"It almost brought tears to my eyes, sir," said Dorsey. "They were singing What a Wonderful World."
Dorsey said he wants the boards gone so people will know his city's nothing short of wonderful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.