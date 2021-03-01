LA VERGNE, TENN. (WSMV) - Some City of La Vergne residents who live close to a proposed mixed-use development say they want their voices to be heard by the city’s zoning board.
Arbor Ridge, a more than 200-acres development consisting of more than 600 units of commercial and residential property, would sit at the corner of Waldron and Blair Road. The neighbors in opposition say they’re not opposed to growth in the area, they just prefer to keep that property zone as R-1, single-family zoning.
“We’re okay with development coming to this area, we aren’t interested in this development because it changes the nature of our community,” said Steve McGill, a decade-long resident.
A group of residents in opposition to this proposal have signs in their yards acknowledging their opposition to the Arbor Ridge development. Long-time residents like McGill and Luanne Grandenetti say the development will bring issues, including additional traffic concerns.
“This development would put in multifamily duplexes, townhomes, much higher density than what we’re zoned for and it would also add retail which all of those things bring traffic that our roads cannot handle,” said McGill.
The La Vergne Board of Mayor and Alderman will vote on whether or not to move forward with the rezoning and development on March 2nd.
News4 spoke with the City’s engineer.
“Here in the city we definitely understand, the volume isn’t so much the problem but we do have a lot of geometry problems out there, very hilly and anybody who goes out there can tell you that there’s some sight distant issues and that’s what we’re really looking to rectify,” said Adam Leach, City Engineer.
We reached out to the Mayor, however he was unavailable to do an interview.
Still, opposing residents say this development will change the scope of their community and they want their voices heard.
“Listen to us, we’ve done the research because this is our lives you’re talking about we’re not looking at revenue…although that’s important…it’s miniscule compared to what this is going to do to our community,” said Luanne Grandenetti.
There’s an online petition in opposition to the proposal which has garnered 500 signatures.
