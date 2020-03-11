NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Residents of an East Nashville apartment complex are frustrated they’re expected to pay full month’s rent after eight days without electricity.
Wednesday night was the first Reverend Chazen Brown had returned home since a tornado hit East River Place. “We have been without electricity since the day that the storm happened,” he explained around 6:30 that evening. “Our electricity just came on 30 minutes ago.”
He and his family were fortunate: their apartment is still livable. Not all the buildings in their complex can say the same. Even so, he was frustrated. “We have been told that our rent is not going to be prorated,” he said. “How are young people with young family’s single mothers? How are they supposed to be able to pay full rent with they’ve been paying to be sheltered in other locations?”
News4 obtained an email between Brown’s family and the Freeman Webb management company. When asked about prorated rent, the senior property manager replied, "Full rent is due for all buildings except 201. None of the other buildings were unsafe to occupy. Loss of power was not in our control and doesn’t make the apartment unsafe to occupy."
A statement from Freebman Webb’s director of affordable housing, he said , “All residents that were actually displaced and required to be relocated we (Freeman Webb) provided multiple options for relocation and even assisted personally in the relocation process. Concessions were given at the properties they relocated to. We provided waived fees, waived security deposits, and we refunded all of March rent and the residents security deposits in full. These funds were made available to the resident the day of their relocation.”
Brown said East River Place is considered low income housing, which News4 verified. The director of affordable housing added they had both conventional and affordable housing units that we effected by the devastation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.