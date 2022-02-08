NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Community members in Davidson County said Tuesday they have been experiencing an overwhelming amount of garbage.
People in Davidson County said their dumpsters are overflowing and filling neighborhoods. Some neighbors said they hadn't seen a trash pickup truck in sight for weeks. The city said it's because of supply chain issues.
Trash is everywhere in Tonio Lewis's housing complex downtown. "It stinks," Lewis said. "It just stinks sometimes."
The dumpsters are jam-packed, and Lewis said they need some TLC. "I don't even remember the last time I have seen a dumpster truck," Lewis said. "I am not going to lie."
Sonia Allman said Metro Waste Services used to empty dumpsters at least once or twice a week. Now, some haven't been picked up in two weeks or more.
It is because almost all of Metro's frontloader trucks are out of service. In addition, they're unable to get the correct parts for repairs thanks to supply chain issues sparked by COVID.
Allman said Metro has ten frontloaders for dumpster pickup. At one point, all ten were in the shop, so they leased four more in December. Now, those four trucks are in the shop too.
Unfortunately, they've only been able to get one of the original trucks repaired and back in service. That means that one truck is currently responsible for picking up all 1,800 dumpsters county-wide.
"We are looking at all of our resources, parts, additional leases, and companies that can come in and assist," Allman said. "Our hope is by next week, and we can resume dumpster collection to once a week."
Allman said they've received several complaints. Lewis's neighbor, Juan, said he has recently called three times. "Please take out the trash, "Juan said. "We don't want this trash in our little community; please do it because it messes up our day-to-day lives having all this trash."
Lewis said he hopes someone cleans up the problem. "It just keeps piling up and piling up until they feel like coming to pick it up," Lewis said.
Allman said another issue is getting enough mechanics to do all the repairs. She added that trash bin pickup has also been affected but not as bad. Metro Waste Services handles only 19 percent of residential trash collections. Contractors do the rest.
