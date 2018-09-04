A road covered in water and homeowners say it’s nearby construction that’s causing it.
This isn't the first time we've shown you conditions like this and residents want to know why city and county officials aren't doing more to help.
The News4 I-Teams Lindsay Bramson went to find out what's being done to hold developers more accountable.
Every time there's a heavy rain, this is what Randy and Karen Purcell are left with.
“It's been total disregard for us," said Randy Purcell.
They bought their Sumner County home in 2015 and since then they've had flooding issues from construction up the hill.
They've taken steps to make it better, like building a man-made pond so when it rains the water has somewhere to go.
“We did this because this whole area stayed absolutely useless to us it was completely saturated,” said Randy.
A problem the News4 I-team told you about earlier this summer also happening in nearby Hendersonville.
“The disheartening part is when you ask for help and no one even takes the time to look and come talk to you,” said Randy.
As construction continues nearby homeowners say they'd like to get more help from local leaders to prevent flooding. But both city and county officials say they also need more help…from the state.
“In the end there's only so much the county can do. We’re forbidden by state law from working on private property,” said Sumner County Executive Anthony Holt.
But the News4 I-Team couldn't find any such law. In fact, the state told us it didn't exist.
TDEC says while they regulate water quality, they do not regulate stormwater coming off a construction site.
And in an email from TDEC, a spokesman said, “This is a local matter to be resolved by the local authorities."
Bramson asked Holt, “Is enough being done to protect other peoples properties?"
"I think we're doing what's required and adhering to what has been approved by our planning commission,” said Holt.
“You know just come and help us. Do their part. It would help,” said Karen Purcell.
