NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Firefighters responded to a call in the 3000 block of Nolensville Pike around 3:30 pm on Sunday afternoon.
When firefighters arrived to the scene at Radnor Towers, visible smoke was seen without any visible fire.
After investigation, crews were able to determine a fire had started in a trash dumping system. This caused a lot of smoke which activated the sprinkler system.
The facility had 400 residents that were impacted by this as they were evacuated and given an option to relocate to a nearby church. Red Cross Tennessee was notified and is assisting.
No residents were injured during this incident.
