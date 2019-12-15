Radnor Towers

Radnor Towers

 WSMV

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Firefighters responded to a call in the 3000 block of Nolensville Pike around 3:30 pm on Sunday afternoon.

When firefighters arrived to the scene at Radnor Towers, visible smoke was seen without any visible fire. 

After investigation, crews were able to determine a fire had started in a trash dumping system. This caused a lot of smoke which activated the sprinkler system.

The facility had 400 residents that were impacted by this as they were evacuated and given an option to relocate to a nearby church. Red Cross Tennessee was notified and is assisting. 

No residents were injured during this incident.

