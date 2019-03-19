NASHVILLE (WSMV) - At least 35 people are displaced after a large fire at an apartment complex in south Nashville.
The fire has damaged 12 units at the Hickory Creek apartment complex on Vultee Boulevard.
The Nashville Fire Department says no injuries have been reported at this time.
Our crews are working hard to put out this 2 alarm fire off@of Vultee and Murfreesboro Pike. #NFDin19 pic.twitter.com/9UQJ9NNlTE— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) March 19, 2019
Our @NashvilleEOC has notified the @RedCrossTN to respond to this fire. At least 12 units are impacted and 35 people displaced. pic.twitter.com/mJIoP2eFnL— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) March 19, 2019
