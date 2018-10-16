HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Midstate community said new construction is flooding their neighborhood every time it rains.
Rushing water is taking over some yards and driveways on The Hollows Court in Hendersonville.
"The water just fills up into the yard,” said Tawnya Lucas, who lives on The Hollows Court. “It comes about halfway up the yard."
With all the rain Monday morning, Lucas said she was nervous pulling out of her driveway.
“One, I don't know what's under the water, but two, I don't want my car to all of a sudden stall out because of the water,” Lucas said.
Lucas said flooding is a problem almost every time it rains. Her neighbor Betty Batey, who has lived in the community for almost 30 years, said the water wasn’t always an issue.
“We had no water whatsoever until that started,” Batey said.
Batey is talking about Somerset Downs, the new development behind their homes.
“It’s not fair to us,” Batey said. “We’ve been living here a long time.”
Batey said the water has come up to her front steps and Lucas said it’s damaging the entrance to her driveway.
"We were quoted on fixing what's already there, and they said to even attempt to fix the problem would probably be around $20,000,” Lucas said.
People in the community said they have taken their concerns to the city and development.
"The city is aware of the problem but doesn't want to do anything because we aren't meeting all the red tape guidelines to be fixed,” Lucas said. "We are growing and building, but we need to be considerate of the people who have been here for a while."
News4 reached out to representatives for Somerset Downs, but the developers have not returned calls.
The city said it should be able to provide information about the water issues by the end of the week.
