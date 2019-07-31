In June, Christa Shreffler got a notice in the mail saying NES would be installing a new smart meter on her home.
First, she said, came the headaches.
"They would resolve as soon as I left my neighborhood and start up again as soon as I re-entered my house," said Shreffler.
Then she heard some strange pulsing sound on her am radio.
"I called NES and asked them, 'What do I have to do to have a meter on my house that doesn't continually pulse radio frequency,'" said Shreffler.
Shreffler learned she'd have to pay to opt out: $141 for an old meter, plus $32 dollars a month to have a meter reader come out.
"And for a lot of people in Nashville, Tennessee, $525 over the course of a year may make the difference between them being able to make all of their rent payments or not," said Shreffler.
Shreffler is now backing a bill that would require utility companies to let people opt out of smart meters for free.
Other states have already passed similar legislation.
NES sent News4 a statement saying:
"Like all utilities across the country, NES is updating its meter technology to meet industry standards. Advanced metering infrastructure (ami) Meters comply with all applicable safety standards and are approved by the federal communications commission."
