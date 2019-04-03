Elaine Bland and her dog Ro Ro walk the Gallatin Greenway near Towns Creek daily and they knew there was a problem as soon as they smelled it.
"It's kind of a strong, rotten egg kind of smell. It's bad, very strong," said Bland.
The city put up signs saying "illicit discharge and odor investigation in process."
They're making some worry about the drinking water, their health, or in Bland's case, the environment.
News 4 took those concerns to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.
A spokesperson said it's a petroleum leak and that they have not yet identified the source. Their data indicates there isn't any immediate threat to public health.
Still, the signs say avoid contact with the water.
"It's something that's a problem that needs to be fixed. I'm sure they're working on it," said Bland.
If you have additional questions or concerns call Gallatin at (615) 451-5965.
