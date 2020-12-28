NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Less than 3 days following the Nashville bombing, residents and business owners affected by the explosion are being given the opportunity to visit the site for the first time.

20 residents and business owners will be escorted to see their building between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday to take pictures and assess what needs to be done to secure the buildings.

Before any of the affected individuals will be permitted in their buildings, Metro Public Works will first be going through to clear the debris. Metro Codes will then determine if the buildings are structurally secure.

The individuals that will be permitted to enter the area on Tuesday have already been contacted. If you own a business or live in the area and have not been contacted, you will not be permitted in the area tomorrow.

As for 2nd Ave. at the actual explosion site, it could be another week before that area is opened up.