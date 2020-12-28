Explosion damages downtown businesses, injures at least three

The explosion occurred on Second Ave North around 6:45 a.m.

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Less than 3 days following the Nashville bombing, residents and business owners affected by the explosion are being given the opportunity to visit the site for the first time.

20 residents and business owners will be escorted to see their building between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday to take pictures and assess what needs to be done to secure the buildings.

Before any of the affected individuals will be permitted in their buildings, Metro Public Works will first be going through to clear the debris. Metro Codes will then determine if the buildings are structurally secure.

The individuals that will be permitted to enter the area on Tuesday have already been contacted. If you own a business or live in the area and have not been contacted, you will not be permitted in the area tomorrow.

As for 2nd Ave. at the actual explosion site, it could be another week before that area is opened up.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Content Producer

Blake was born and raised in Central Ohio where he began working in TV broadcast in 2011 before moving into morning radio. Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019. Any news stories and ideas can be sent directly to blake.summers@wsmv.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.