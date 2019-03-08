MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Residents of a west Murfreesboro neighborhood believe a proposed development will make flooding worse in the area.
More than 1,900 homes, a fire station and a school are proposed to be included in the Royal Glen neighborhood where residents said flooding is already an issue.
“It’s kind of like a sales pitch for their development, which didn’t do anything for us on this side,” said Chris Dean, who lives in the area. “Our concerns were the water coming off all that property over there into our neighborhood.”
The west side of Murfreesboro is growing rapidly with so many people moving here. A few other subdivisions have already popped up around Highway 96 and now another one is in the mix.
“So they’re kind of overloading this end of town without any kind of infrastructure in place as far as roads go,” said Dean.
The name of the proposed subdivision is Harvest.
It’s a 580-acre farm where former Rutherford County Mayor Ernest Burgess lives.
Developers hope to build 1,900 homes, an elementary school and a fire station.
Residents worry that Franklin Road can’t handle all of the traffic.
The city plans to accommodate for the new traffic with a road-widening project.
“They act like they’re doing us a favor, widening the road here, but you’re talking about five to six extra lanes and anywhere from 3,500 to 4,000 more cars just in this area,” said Dean.
Project engineers said they are planning for the influx of cars and just want what’s best for the community. They are still studying the infrastructure issues.
“They keep saying that they’re going to figure that out, but it sounds like to me they’re planning on starting work before they actually have the infrastructure in for the roads to handle the traffic,” said Dean.
Developers still have to meet with Murfreesboro officials later this month to expand on the project and move forward.
