MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The residents inside the Tennessee State Veterans Home in Murfreesboro got a much needed break from the boredom.
For weeks, 120 residents at Tennessee State Veterans Home were in quarantine, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Friday, three 1,200 pound walking horses with sports names such as Gretzky, Marino and Lord Stanley visited the Tennessee State Veterans Home.
The visit was emotional for the veterans and staff alike. Allison Thorsen, who is a 79 time world equestrian champion, said she knows how horses can help.
