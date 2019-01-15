The Olmsted opened last summer.
It was marketed as a locally designed building intended to foster community, a place to call home.
A few months went by, then something changed.
"It was August. We got an email basically saying, 'a new management company is stepping in. The building has been sold.' From there it just kind of turned into a downhill whirlwind of promises that were unfulfilled," said Trey Carver, a former resident.
The Olmsted is now called NIIDO and it's full of Airbnb's.
For some renters, it was a welcome change.
"I've kinda fully embraced it. There's more events, more things for residents. we hold concerts in the lounge sometimes," said resident Daniel Rivera.
For others, it was not.
"You'd find just kind of drunk tourists passed out in the lobby, even in the hallway. People could not work the elevator, even trying to get into their apartments. I noticed noise went up. It felt like living in a college dorm or a hotel and very unappealing," said Carver.
Metro councilman Freddie O'Connell said it's Nashville's latest short term rental problem.
They're now taking over whole buildings, and he said he's hearing about it a lot.
"My obligation is to my constituents and when my constituents are having quality of life issues I've got to respond to that," said O'Connell who represents District 19.
O'Connell said he's started by denying requests from companies who come to him wanting help turning whole buildings into short term rentals.
Now, he's working to figure out what to do next.
"The Nashville we need to be building, first and foremost, is the one for Nashvillians," said O'Connell.
News4 called NIIDO requesting an interview. They did not return our calls.
O'Connell said anyone with complaints about short term rentals should start by visiting www.hostcompliance.com/tips.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.