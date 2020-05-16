SPRINGFIELD, TN. (WSMV) - 13 residents within the Springfield Heights Assisted Living facility have tested positive or are presumed positive for COVID-19 based on symptoms and pending test results.
Additionally, 5 employees have also tested positive.
Americare says they proactively tested all residents and employees on Wednesday, May 13 after receiving its their first positive test result on a resident that was admitted into the hospital.
Springfield Heights is preparing to care in place for all positive testing residents and local hospitals will be accessed should a resident need additional support.
Initial resident relocation has taken place to separate positive and negative testing residents to different halls of the facility.
Positive testing residents have been placed on droplet isolation protocols in their room while employees who tested positive will remain off work.
Droplet isolation protocols include wearing of full personal protective equipment (PPE) while in the resident’s room.
All residents testing negative have been placed on in-room quarantine and the facility has implemented contact isolation protocols.
All residents have been receiving daily wellness checks since March 13 and are now being checked every 4 hours during waking hours for symptoms.
In accordance with Americare pandemic guidelines, the administrator contacted the local and state health departments to report the positive test results and is following the recommendations and protocols set forth by the CDC and local and state health departments.
A spokesperson for Americare released the following statement:
We are doing everything we can to ensure we stop the spread of this within our facility. Our staff and residents are following the recommended preventative action. As of March 13, we restricted visitors from entering our facility, and cancelled all group activities within the building until the virus has been eradicated.
All residents and resident family members have been informed of their individual test results, the aggregate test results, and all plans for care.
