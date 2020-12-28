NASHVILLE (WSMV) - On Tuesday, some businesses owners and residents on Second Avenue in Nashville will be escorted in to view the damage, but for others like Bartella it could be weeks.
Bartella has a mission to spread happiness through the treats of its family run business.
“We’ve been doing crepes, we’ve been doing waffles,” Bartella owner, Peter Gameel said. “Everything in the store was handmade, even our decorations."
The support has been overwhelming since they opened in October of 2019, but the first year and a half of business has been rough.
The Nashville tornado and then COVID, delayed inventory, forcing them to temporarily close for months.
“We’ve been hit hard from the beginning,” Gameel said.
Hoping for a brighter 2021, then the Christmas morning bombing happened.
“Our friends start calling me,” Gameel said. “I start checking the cameras, and we have like eight cameras, but only two of them are working and they were paused and all I could see in the picture is that the store is gone.”
Bartella is ground zero of the bombing.
‘It’s heartbreaking,” Gameel said. “They are concerned about the safety of the building, and they haven’t been in the store yet, but all that they can tell us is the store is completely destroyed.”
Gameel says it could be weeks before they can even see the building in-person. A GoFundMe has been setup, as Gameel says he's focusing on supporting his employees and eventually rebuilding his business, which he hopes will bring the community happiness once again.
“We wanted to be happy and bring something new to Nashville, but now we need your help,” Gameel said.
