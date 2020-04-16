NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A resident was luckily uninjured after woken up by a fire inside their home Thursday morning.
Fire officials say the call came in around 6:30 a.m. to a duplex home on Battlefield Drive.
The resident was outside when responders arrived and said the noise of the fire was what woke them up.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the bathroom. They believe it started at an electric wall heater in the room.
Officials don't believe the fire extended to the other unit of the home.
