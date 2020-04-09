HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) - A retirement community in Hermitage is taking extra precautions after one of its resident's tested positive for COVID-19.
The Vice President of Operations for McKendree Village, Paula Boone, tells News4 in a statement that the resident had only been at the facility for a short time and stayed in one of its four units.
Residents who were close to the person diagnosed have been placed in isolation as a precautionary measure. The restriction on visitors into the facility will continue amid the pandemic.
“We encourage loved ones to communicate with our residents in ways, other than in-person visits, such as video chat, telephone, or social media,” said Tammy Neideffer, VP of Business Development.
The McKendree Village officials say they are cautiously monitoring its residents for signs and symptoms of the virus. They are also deep cleaning the infected area and have trained its staff on proper hand washing and hygiene.
According to the statement, the facility is working closely with the Department of Health.
