NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Metro Human Relations Commission and Nashville's Community Oversight Board have partnered together to host four town hall meetings where they want to hear from the residents of Davidson County.
These teleconference meetings will give residents the opportunity to give their input about what they would like to see when it comes to hiring a new Chief of Police for Metro Nashville.
The first of these meetings will be held on Monday, August 24 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
To join this meeting, you can follow these steps:
You may either stream the teleconference by visiting this website or by calling 415-655-0002 and keying in 146 284 3058# as the code.
To provide input during this meeting, you may choose from one of the following options:
- Call in live during the meeting (2 minute limit) by calling 629-255-1907
- Give a prerecorded statement by calling 629-255-1906
- Give a written statement by contacting MNCO by website or 615-880-1885.
