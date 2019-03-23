LAWRENCEBURG, TN (WSMV) - A resident of an apartment complex in Lawrenceburg was critically injured in a fire on Friday night.
Firefighters responded to the apartment complex on Old Florence Road just after 8 p.m. The blaze was extinguished by 11:30 p.m.
At least 10 apartments were destroyed, displacing 10 families. The blaze did not spread to any nearby buildings.
The resident that was critically injured was treated at the scene and then airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Officials said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Lawrenceburg Fire Department was assisted by Lawrence County E-911, the Lawrenceburg Police Department, Lawrenceburg Utility Systems, Lawrence County EMA, Lawrence County EMS, Air Evac Lifeteam, Box 50, the New Prospect Fire Department, the Leoma Fire Department, the Gandy Fire Department, the Ethridge Fire Department, the Henryville Fire Department, the Crossroads FIre Department and Box 50 RSU.
