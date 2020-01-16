A Germantown resident took a cell video while trying to walk over the crosswalk at 6th Ave. North and Jefferson Street. Drivers are supposed to yield to pedestrians. Despite a sign telling drivers to yield by state law, the cars clearly weren't slowing. This resident wants change.
Thursday morning, the park was waiting for Blakeley Galbraith and her golden retriever Maisie. Getting there is the challenge.
"Not stopping, not stopping, nope, they're not stopping," said Blakeley, carefully easing toward the crosswalk with Maisie.
"The cars keep going!" she said. "I'm not gonna lie. It's pretty scary. I'm super concerned about me and my dog trying to cross the street. I can only imagine someone with a baby, someone who's elderly just trying to get across it. These people don't care. They don't slow down."
Blakeley decided to do something about it. She sent her video to the city. A representative for Public Works said the Traffic and Parking Commission authorized a new signal for the spot in September and that signal's being designed.
"I wish they'd get on this faster cause you never know what will happen," said Blakeley. "I don't want to be scared to cross it and feel like I might get hit by a car. It's the law and people just aren't following it."
