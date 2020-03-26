GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) — At least one person at a Gallatin nursing home has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release published on the center's Facebook page.
Administrators at the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation & Healing said they "identified positive tests for COVID-19" in their community.
In a statement provided to News4, Administrator Dawn Cochran said it was a resident who tested positive this week.
"This resident is currently being treated in the hospital leaving no positive patients in our community at this time," Cochran wrote.
The center did say that any patients or residents who have shown coronavirus symptoms—fever, dry cough or sore throat, for example—are being isolated.
Visitations are currently prohibited at the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation & Healing. Each person who does enter the home must wear a mask at all time.
Cochran said the center has "all needed PPE at this time with an ample supply."
According to the latest numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health, there are 43 cases of COVID-19 in Sumner County.
