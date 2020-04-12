NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Researchers at Vanderbilt are now offering information on when Tennessee might see a slow down in the COVID-19 pandemic.
The model researchers created follows several trends in Tennessee with the numbers being updated everyday.
Right now, the CDC estimates if you test positive for COVID-19, you can then pass it on to five other people. Vanderbilt's model shows the same.
The model also finds residents of more urban areas, such as Nashville and Memphis, have a greater chance of passing the virus on to more people.
