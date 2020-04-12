Vanderbilt has released a model detailing the spread of COVID-19 in Tennessee and how social distancing can help flatten the curve.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Researchers at Vanderbilt are now offering information on when Tennessee might see a slow down in the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The model researchers created follows several trends in Tennessee with the numbers being updated everyday.

Right now, the CDC estimates if you test positive for COVID-19, you can then pass it on to five other people. Vanderbilt's model shows the same. 

The model also finds residents of more urban areas, such as Nashville and Memphis, have a greater chance of passing the virus on to more people. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.