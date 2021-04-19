Researchers believe they've pinpointed America’s top 50 simple pleasures.
According to the research commissioned by Small Luxury Hotels of the World, 2,000 people surveyed said listening to a favorite song came in first place.
It was followed by having a nice dinner came in second, sleeping in a freshly made bed, going to the beach, and the feeling of the sun on their face.
However, there are differences in the UK where listening to a favorite song came in eighth while feeling of the sun on their face led the way.
To see the full list of American's top simple pleasures, click here.
