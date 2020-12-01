Virtual learning is new, so when it comes to knowing how it impacts kids, there's a lot to study.
"This is a huge experiment in what remote learning would look like," said Megan Kuhfeld, a senior research scientist with the NWEA.
They just looked at millions of test scores from kids across the country grades three through eight.
They compared last year's test scores to this year's test scores, and they were pleasantly surprised to find that, even though kids are learning remotely, their reading scores are pretty much the same as last year's.
Their math scores are down by five to ten percent.
"So, not as bad as we had feared, not as bad as the projections that NWEA and others had put out about what the Spring closures could mean for student learning," said Kuhfeld
There is one major concern.
A quarter of the students they tested last year didn't test this year because they never enrolled, and it's the students educators are the most worried about.
"We could be underestimating the impacts because what we saw was that these students were disproportionately students of color, students in low income schools, as well as students who were lower achieving in the prior school year," said Kuhfeld.
It's why experts like Kuhfeld said districts need to do everything they can to re-enroll those un-enrolled students, and they need to get students, especially the young ones, back in to school buildings as soon as possible.
"Because those are the kids who have the most trouble with remote learning and require the most parental support for being able to do online school," said Kuhfeld.
