NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - There is a concern that the Coronaviru, may become a pandemic. Growing evidence shows the virus is transmitted between humans and as a result, researchers have stepped up the battle for an antiviral drug.
Vanderbilt Medical Center is at the forefront of that research.
Vanderbilt's Dr. Mark Denison, a lead researcher, has been working in overdrive. He is one of a number of researchers in infectious diseases worldwide trying to blunt the virus. Dr. Denison is looking at a promising compound used to successfully treat the Ebola Virus.
"At least one of the compounds has been used successfully to treat Ebola virus. It's not a Coronavirus, but this drug has been used safely in humans, in an effort to treat that virus, so we think there may be promise," said Denison.
Before any drug to treat Coronavirus is brought to the market, more trials need to be done, but with the virus spreading rapidly (eleven people in the US have it), the FDA and researchers know there is a sense of urgency to get a lifesaving drug out there as quickly as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.