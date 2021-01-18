NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – All types of dogs fill the Nashville Humane Association, even during the pandemic.
“Pandemic has been crazy,” said NHA Executive Director Laura Charvarria. “We’re all battling our own personal things going on with COVID. On top of that, our job actually got busier.”
Chavarria said the on one hand, there are a lot of people home all the time and seeking companionship.
We can not keep up with the demand which is crazy to think about but sometimes we don’t have enough animals for how many adopters we have.”
But she also said there are people losing their houses because of COVID or losing their jobs so they’re finding folks needing help with their animals. “We have our safety net program that provides food, provides landlord assistance just to help keep that animal in their home and out of the shelter,” she said.
On top of all that, they are doing rescue work to help get dogs and find them a forever home.
Just last week, they travelled to the Humane Society of the Delta in Arkansas to help save about 240 dogs since the shelter was overwhelmed.
“Those cases pop up maybe twice a week. It depends on how close,” said Chavarria. “The majority of them lived outdoors. The one that was there the longest lived there nine years. So these are harder cases to adopt.” In total, they brought back 14 dogs.
A case like the one in Arkansas is pretty typical she said, as we saw over the weekend in Grundy County with more than 200 dogs being rescued from a hoarding and puppy mill situation.
Volunteer Cynthia Turner of Dogs on Borrowed Time said, “I’ve helped with several other Grundy hoarding cases but nothing, nothing like this.” She continued, “I know people probably get tired of rescues telling people adopt, don’t shop but this is exactly why we say that.”
In the Grundy County situation, Dogs on Borrowed time contacted Chavarria with NHA and while they provided support, none of those dogs were brought up to Nashville.
“We had a total, I believe the last count was, 12 or 13 rescues that came on property and they actually helped trap and secure dogs. We were able to disperse them among those 13 rescues,” said Turner.
That’s why Chavarria points at that while they can travel across the United States to help, the biggest need is in our own backyard.
“Our job has gotten a thousand times busier which is wonderful but animal welfare is changing and its changing at warp speed,” she said.
For more information on the Nashville Humane Association, click here.
