Rescued kitten with rare disease getting specialized care

PETERSBURG, TN (WSMV) – A kitten with a rare disease is now being considered one of the lucky ones.
Lucky's Cat House, which is based out of Petersburg, rescued a 3-week-old kitten with a placenta still attached to the animal from someone’s home in Lincoln County.
Lucky's Cat House Director of Operations Jaclyn Payne said the animal was diagnosed with a cleft lip at one week old and hydrocephalus at two weeks old.
However, a kitten has been accepted into a specialized Hydrocephalus rescue in New Jersey.
“With less than 100 veterinary Neurologists in the united states and the leading neurology specialists in New Jersey. This Lincoln County Kitty is definitely one Lucky cat,” Payne said in an email on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.