JACKSON, TENN. (WSMV) - Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a nonprofit animal protection organization, responded to an urgent call last Wednesday to assist with relocating animals that had been neglected in a home while their guardian was hospitalized with a serious illness.
The rescue, dubbed Operation Last Wish, included 15 dogs and one cat living in desperate conditions.
Animal Rescue Corps' Executive Director Tim Woodward released the following statement:
Thankfully this woman had several friends who were able to seek help for the animals and care for them until ARC could arrive. this is a strong reminder of how important it is to plan for the care of your companion animals in your end-of-life planning or in the event of an unexpected emergency.
All of the dogs exhibited signs of neglect, poor nutrition, internal and external parasites, dental disease, skin conditions, fur loss, and cataracts among other health concerns.
The animals rescued from their home are now in the care of Animal Rescue Corp in Lebanon, Tennessee.
Each animal has received a thorough veterinary exam, appropriate vaccinations, and any necessary medical treatment.
ARC will provide daily care until they can be transferred to shelter and rescue organizations that will ultimately adopt them into loving homes.
For people wishing to foster or adopt, ARC will publish its list of shelter and rescue placement partners on its Facebook page once the dogs are transferred to these partner organizations.
An Amazon wish list has also been put together if you would like to donate to the animals as well.
