NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Summer season is in full swing so people are spending more time in the water.
This time of year is also called Trauma Season by Tennessee rescue teams who want you to have fun, but stay safe.
The Nashville Office of Emergency Management gave a first-hand look at the equipment they use when tragedy happens.
They also walked through how they go about a rescue operation to prepare families for the process if their loved one goes missing.
“Every case we take the same steps. We find out what information we can, then we ask do we know where this person is?” said David Crane, with Nashville Office of Emergency Management. “We use every tool in our tool belt to narrow down the search area.”
The first piece of advice Crane gave was to wear a life jacket, no matter how experienced a swimmer you are.
