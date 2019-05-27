ASHLAND CITY, TN (WSMV) - Rescue personnel are looking for a 18-year-old man who went missing while swimming in Cheatham Lake.
Officials said the teen, who is from Springfield, dove off a dock and never resurfaced.
Officials are considering it a recovery mission.
The family of the teen identified the missing man as Marvin Morales.
HAPPENING NOW: Search happening for a swimmer who disappeared in Cheatham Co. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/wvORThfZU6— Cameron Taylor (@WSMVCameron) May 27, 2019
We just learned from family members the teen is 18 years old. His family got a call from someone and rushed here. @WSMV— Cameron Taylor (@WSMVCameron) May 27, 2019
