ASHLAND CITY, TN (WSMV) - Rescue personnel are looking for a 18-year-old man who went missing while swimming in Cheatham Lake.

Officials said the teen, who is from Springfield, dove off a dock and never resurfaced.

Officials are considering it a recovery mission.

The family of the teen identified the missing man as Marvin Morales.

