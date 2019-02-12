CHESTNUT MOUND, TN (WSMV) - Rescue group Animal Rescue Corps are assisting Smith County Humane in the removal of five dogs left behind after their owner died, another owner went to jail, and their home went into foreclosure.
Smith County Humane does not have a facility for animals, and only offers "sterilization services," however they had been visiting the property and feeding the 25 dogs there. The dogs' deceased owner's widower surrendered custody after being arrested and jailed in May 2018.
"As soon as Animal Rescue Corps heard about Smith County Humane’s urgent plea for assistance, we jumped at the chance to help them and the five remaining dogs, including a bonded pair who will stay together,” said ARC Executive Director Tim Woodward. “Smith County Humane saved these dogs’ lives."
The large, mixed breed dogs will receive veterinary exams, vaccinations, and any necessary treatment at ARC’s shelter in Lebanon, TN, before being placed with partner organizations who will adopt the dogs into loving homes.
"We successfully re-homed most of the dogs and needed to hurry to secure placement for these last five before the property is sold,” said Gina Fann with Smith County Humane.
ARC is currently sheltering more than 100 animals from "Operation Noah’s Ark," the seizure of a wide variety of species from a Carroll County, TN property last April.
To support their rescue efforts, click the blue Donate button on the Animal Rescue Corps Facebook page.
