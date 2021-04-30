A company's much-debated request to expand a landfill has been withdrawn for now. An ultimate solution to a county's problem is still being sought.
"When the wind blows out of the north, it gets pretty rank," said Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron.
Ketron said he's been concerned for decades about Middle Point Landfill.
"Landfills shouldn't be that big, and they shouldn't be that stinky," resident Matt Ferry told News4 earlier in the week.
Ferry recently started a change.org petition to oppose Republic Services in their request to TDEC to expand the landfill. That petition ended up with more than 3,700 signatures.
Contracts say Rutherford County and Murfreesboro don't have control over Republic Services requesting the expansion, but local leaders including Mayor Ketron asked them to withdraw the request.
"We've got to look for other alternatives than just expanding the footprint and the airspace," said Ketron
A request for proposals process is underway for companies.
"All nine who have expressed interest in our solid waste for the next 25 years, I want on a level playing field," said Ketron. "We need alternatives like state of the art recycling, state of the art composting."
Middle Point Landfill released a letter to local officials Friday saying in part, "In response to feedback from the county and local leaders, we are pleased to commit that we will not file for the next step in the TDEC expansion application process before February 25, 2022."
"That gives us enough time to sort through and see who we're going to pick," said Ketron.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.