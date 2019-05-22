NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - More scooter will not be on the way to Nashville, at least for now.
Bird, Lyft and Jump all wanted to have more scooters on the streets in Nashville.
The Metro Transportation Licensing Commission was supposed to consider the requests on Thursday.
All three companies have asked for the request to be pulled from the commission’s agenda, but didn’t say why.
The decision comes days after 26-year-old Brady Gaulke was hit while riding a scooter. He later died from his injuries.
