Republicans Bill Hagerty, Dr. Manny Sethi vie for Lamar Alexander’s Senate seat

MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - One of the biggest races being followed is the replacement of retiring Republican Senator Lamar Alexander.

There are 15 Republicans and 5 Democrats vying to become the next U.S. Senator.

Former Tennessee Economic Development Commissioner and U.S. Ambassador to Japan Bill Hagerty and Dr. Manny Sethi appear to be the top choices on the Republican side.

Sethi, who is a surgeon, calls himself a conservative outsider, but has been criticized by his own party. Some Republicans said he’s hiding a liberal record.

Hagerty was endorsed by President Donald Trump or U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn for the Senate seat.

“That Conservative values that I represent are Tennessee values and that a vote for me is a vote in support of President Trump who has given me his complete and total endorsement," Hagerty said.

News 4 reached out to Alexander's office for comment.

“The one thing I do know is there’s not a candidate in the country the President has more respect for than Bill Hagerty. He now has the active support of Senator Blackburn who was just elected. Those two developments should be a big help to him in the primary. My experience has been Tennesseans didn’t elect me to tell them how to vote. I think Hagerty’s doing very well, and he's certainly well respected in our state.”

Sethi and Hagerty announced Wednesday they had been tested for COVID-19 after attending the Hamilton GOP dinner.

The news comes after the Hamilton County Health Department revealed a person who attended the Lincoln Day Dinner event at the Chattanooga Convention Center on Friday, July 31, did so while in their infectious period. Anyone who attended the event was recommended to get tested for COVID-19 and monitor their symptoms.