NASHVILLE (WSMV/AP) - Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander has announced he will not seek re-election when his term expires in 2020.
Alexander issued this statement Monday morning, saying he was deeply grateful for being elected to serve more combined years as governor and senator than anyone else in Tennessee:
I will not be a candidate for re-election to the United States Senate in 2020. The people of Tennessee have been very generous, electing me to serve more combined years as Governor and Senator than anyone else from our state. I am deeply grateful, but now it is time for someone else to have that privilege. I have gotten up every day thinking that I could help make our state and country a little better, and gone to bed most nights thinking that I have. I will continue to serve with that same spirit during the remaining two years of my term.
According to the Associated Press, the 78-year-old Alexander made the decision while on a fishing trip in Canada in August, but waited to announce it until the end of the year to "let it settle and simmer and make sure it was the right decision."
On a call Sunday night with President Donald Trump, Alexander said that before he could reveal he wouldn't run again, Trump pointed to Blackburn's win and offered to help Alexander serve another two decades. When Alexander broke the news to him, Trump congratulated him.
"He offered the help ... before I told him that I wasn't going to run," Alexander told The Associated Press. "So, I appreciated that."
A Maryville, Tennessee native, Alexander was governor from 1979 until 1987, helping to bring the auto industry to the state. He was elected to the Senate in 2002 and re-elected in 2008 and 2014.
He developed a reputation as a consensus builder, advancing recent laws to address the opioid crisis and overhaul the way music is licensed and songwriters are paid. He also teamed with Democratic Sen. Patty Murray of Washington to try to stabilize health insurance markets after Republican failed to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, to mixed results.
Alexander was a candidate for the Republican nomination for president in 1996 and 2000 and was U.S. education secretary from 1991 to 1993 under George H.W. Bush.
After serving as governor, Alexander was the University of Tennessee's president from 1988 to 1991.
Alexander had shown signs that he might have been gearing up for another re-election. His campaign had just ordered up a poll that found he was still very popular among Tennessee Republican primary voters.
Gov. Bill Haslam said this about Alexander:
It is almost impossible to measure the impact of Lamar Alexander’s commitment to Tennessee. His time as governor paved the way for the economic position we enjoy today as a leading state for business, and his educational reforms were ahead of his time. As a senator, he has distinguished himself as a national leader, while always reminding everyone that our founders designed our government for most of the power to be delegated to the states. No one has served our state longer as a governor and senator, and few, if any, have served it better than Lamar.
Sen. Bob Corker, who is also leaving office, issued this statement:
One of the highlights of my time in the Senate has been working with Lamar Alexander. I often tell him he is the legislator of the decade because of the effective way he has worked across the aisle to pass legislation that directly affects the lives of so many throughout our state and around the country. As one of the finest statesmen our state has ever seen, Lamar will leave behind a remarkable legacy. I know he will press through the next two years with great vigor, and I look forward to all he will accomplish on behalf of Tennesseans as he completes his service in Washington. I thank Lamar for his friendship and am excited for Honey and him as they begin to think about their next chapter together.
As possible contenders for his job, Alexander listed Haslam and U.S. Ambassador to Japan Bill Hagerty, adding that others could be in the mix.
Another Republican name mentioned for a possible bid is Mark Green, a newly elected congressman who hasn't taken office yet.
Alexander signaled he wouldn't be intervening in the race.
"I'm not going to be involved with picking my successor, I don't expect to be," Alexander said.
In October 2017, Haslam decided against running to replace Corker in the Senate, saying he wanted to remain completely focused on his job as governor. He said he loved being a mayor and a governor, but did not feel the same call to run for Senate at that point. Blackburn announced her bid for the seat later that day.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.