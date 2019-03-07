NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Speaker of the House has responded to reports his staffers have received a significant pay raise.
The Tennessean reported at least two employees of Glen Casada, R-Franklin, are now making nearly $200,000.
Casada defends the raises.
Gov. Bill Lee recently approved a $7 million budget increase for the House and Senate with $3 million of that going to payroll.
Cade Cothren, Casada’s chief of staff, now reportedly earns $199,800 per year.
“That number is an error. I would submit we are the best run state in the union,” Casada said. “We are one of the top two or three least-taxed, so the empirical evidence speaks for itself.”
Last year Cothren made $68,400 as an executive assistant and policy researcher. The website Transparent Tennessee still has his previous salary listed online.
Rep. Cameron Sexton, the Republican Caucus Chairman from Crossville, also defended the pay raises.
“The chief of staff for the Speaker is less than the chief of staff for the Lieutenant Governor,” Sexton said. “At the end of the day, what we found out is they were being under paid, so we were able to provide more compensation for them and the duties they perform for the House and the State of Tennessee.”
Rep. Mike Stewart, D-Nashville, said the salary increases are significantly higher than what most Tennesseans are making.
“The household income in Tennessee is approximately $53,000, so Tennessee households are having to budget and take care of themselves, without a huge flood of tax dollars,” Stewart said. “Why all of a sudden do Republicans at the legislature need millions and millions of dollars to hand out to various staff members?”
News4 reached out to Cothren for comment, but have not heard back from him.
