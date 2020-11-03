Republican Bill Hagerty wins election to U.S. Senate from Tennessee

Republican Bill Hagerty wins election to U.S. Senate from Tennessee, according to unofficial results from AP.

Hagerty defeated the Democrat nominee Marquita Bradshaw.

Hagerty supported Donald Trump’s run for the White House in 2016. Hagerty served as United States Ambassador to Japan from January 2017 to July 2019.

Hagerty is taking over the seat vacated by Republican Lamar Alexander. The 78-year-old Alexander is retiring from politics this year. Alexander was elected to the Senate in 2002 and re-elected in 2008 and 2014.

 

