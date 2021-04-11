Indianapolis Colts v Tennessee Titans

NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 15: Eddie George of the Tennessee Titans speaks during the halftime presentation to retire his number during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Nashville,Tennessee. The Colts defeated the Titans 19-17. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

 Wesley Hitt

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Former Titans running back Eddie George will become the next head football coach at Tennessee State University, according to multiple reports.

George has no head coaching experience, but this is a move that would add a jolt to a program that has had a winning record once in the last four seasons.
 
Jackson State, another HBCU school, made national news when it hired Deion Sanders this past year as head coach of its football team. The Tigers appear to be taking the same approach.
 
TSU plays its final game of the spring today at home against Southeast Missouri.
 
This will reportedly be Rod Reed's final game as head coach of the Tigers. Reed is a TSU alum and has been the head coach of the program since 2010.
 
Stay with News4 for updates of this breaking story.

