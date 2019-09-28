COCKEYSVILLE, MD (WSMV) -- At least five people were stabbed at a shopping center to the north of Baltimore on Saturday.
Baltimore County Police confirm to Baltimore NBC affiliate WBAL that shoppers at the Hunt Valley Towne Centre were stabbed, apparently at random.
The shopping center is in Cockeysville, Maryland, less than a half hour north of Baltimore.
The victims were taken to an area hospital, and treated for non-life-threatening wounds.
Police have one suspect in custody, and no other details are available at this time.
This story is developing.
