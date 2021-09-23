COLLIERVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Collierville Police Department is reporting multiple people have been shot at a Kroger on New Byhalia Road.
A town spokesperson says victims are being taken to several nearby hospitals, but it is unclear how many people have been shot.
NBC in Memphis has video from the scene.
BREAKING: Multiple victims reported in shooting at Collierville Kroger https://t.co/Zjbk2TERUp https://t.co/4eAgtSEDXP pic.twitter.com/z2BCeFVdLg— Action News 5 (@WMCActionNews5) September 23, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.