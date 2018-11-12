Nashville is out of the running.
The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Amazon HQ2, the highly sought-after expansion headquarters of the online retail giant, will be split between two locations - Long Island City in New York and Crystal City, a neighborhood in Arlington, Virginia.
The decision to split "HQ2" between two locations came as a surprise to many, especially after the year-long process of major cities across the country auditioning for the chance to be host to the expansion headquarters.
When the announcement was first made that Amazon was expanding, the company received 238 proposals from cities in the US, Mexico, and Canada.
Nashville was one of those cities, and it eventually became a top 20 finalist.
According to the Wall Street Journal, Amazon is expected to make a formal announcement as soon as Tuesday.
Amazon initally stated that the new headqaurters would bring with it about 50,000 new jobs. It is unclear at this time how those jobs will be split between the two chosen cities.
