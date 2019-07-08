SIMPSON COUNTY, KY (WSMV) -- According to NBC affiliate WNKY in Bowling Green, the Franklin-Simpson Fire and Rescue crew was called after a person entered a hospital emergency room, saying he had crashed a helicopter.
The pilot reportedly suffered minor injuries after crashing the crop-dusting helicopter in a corn field along Kummer Road in Simpson County, Kentucky.
Emergency crews are apparently having trouble locating the wreck due to the height of the corn crop.
