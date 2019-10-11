Jane Fonda During 2019 Toronto International Film Festival

TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 11: Jane Fonda attends the L'Oréal In Conversation with Jane Fonda during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival held at Hotel X on September 11, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)

 George Pimentel, Getty Images

WASHINGTON, DC (WSMV) -- According to multiple reports online, actress and activist Jane Fonda was arrested today while participating in a climate change demonstration on the U.S. Capitol steps.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that 16 were charged with 'crowding, obstructing or impeding' after gathering for what police call an unlawful demonstration.

"Today, the United States Capitol Police arrested 16 individuals for unlawfully demonstrating on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol," Capitol Police spokesperson Eva Mlecki said.

A reporter for one Washington, D.C. television station recorded Fonda being escorted away with her hands secured behind her back with a zip tie.

