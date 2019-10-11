WASHINGTON, DC (WSMV) -- According to multiple reports online, actress and activist Jane Fonda was arrested today while participating in a climate change demonstration on the U.S. Capitol steps.
The Hollywood Reporter reports that 16 were charged with 'crowding, obstructing or impeding' after gathering for what police call an unlawful demonstration.
"Today, the United States Capitol Police arrested 16 individuals for unlawfully demonstrating on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol," Capitol Police spokesperson Eva Mlecki said.
A reporter for one Washington, D.C. television station recorded Fonda being escorted away with her hands secured behind her back with a zip tie.
