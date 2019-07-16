Fatal wreck scene on Broadway at 13th and I-40

Fatal wreck scene involving a dump truck on Broadway at 13th and I-40

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Broadway was shut down part of the day at 13th Avenue South near Interstate 40 after a deadly crash involving a dump truck and pedestrian.

News4 confirmed the pedestrian was seen by witnesses holding a sign asking for money when he somehow was struck by the dump truck traveling through the intersection, making a left onto Broadway from 13th Avenue N. 

The witnesses told police that they were with the victim earlier in the day, and he was intoxicated. It is unknown if the man, a male African American in his 50's, was crossing the street or possibly walking between cars asking for money.

News4's Rebecca Cardenas reported from the scene.

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer on the WSMV Digital Team! A graduate of the University of South Carolina-Aiken, Joey joined WSMV in September 2018.

