NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police say a woman threatened to kill her friend over a fast food drive-thru order.
According to arrest records, 26-year-old Julia Dueease drove her friend to Wendy's on Charlotte Pike to get something to eat. The victim was the one paying for the meal and got upset when Dueease was ordering a lot of food at the drive-thru.
Dueease pulled into a parking space and asked to see what was in the bag, before getting upset with the victim and pulling out a pocket knife. Dueease t opened the pocket knife, pointed it at the victim, and told her to get the [expletive] out of the car. The victim got out but dropped a $5 on the passenger side floorboard. Dueease picked up the money and the victim told her she wanted her money back.
Dueease said she was going to kill the victim and started chasing her around the car while she had a knife in her hand. The victim ran to the Thornton's gas station next door to get away from Dueease.
When police arrived, Dueease told police that she opened her pocket knife and pointed it at the victim when the victim refused to get out of the car and handed over the knife.
The victim was not injured. Dueease was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, bond was set at $5,000.
