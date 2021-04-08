NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - How safe is the city you live in?
A new report by the security company SafeWise listed out the 10 safest cities in our state.
The report says it doesn't get any safer than the East Tennessee city of Church Hill.
Three Midstate communities landed on the list as well, with Camden in Benton County at No. 6, Pleasant View in Cheatham County at No. 7, and Brentwood in Williamson County at No. 8.
According to SafeWise, each city on the list is scored using current FBI crime statistics and demographics data.
The company says the "safest" cities rankings are intended to highlight cities with low crime rates and begin a conversation on how to make all cities safer.
