NASHVILLE (WSMV) - According to an NFL report, two more Titans players have tested positive for COVID-19.

Tom Pelissero, a reporter for the NFL Network, posted on Twitter Wednesday morning that a source revealed two additional positive tests in the organization.

On Tuesday, Coach Mike Vrabel said the team was hoping to be back inside the building and get ready for when they return to practice. Pelissero reports that the Titans facility will not reopen on Wednesday.

The new positive cases puts this week's home game against the Buffalo Bills in jeopardy after the league canceled last week's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers because of COVID.

