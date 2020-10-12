NASHVILLE, TN (TN) - The Tennessee Titans had no new positive tests of COVID-19, according to a report by
NFL Reporter Tom Pelissero tweeted on Monday morning that sources told him there were no new cases for the Titans after a round of testing on Sunday.
The #Titans had no new positives from Sunday’s round of COVID-19 testing, per source. More testing still to come, but Tennessee practiced yesterday and remains on track to play tomorrow night against the #Bills.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 12, 2020
Pelissero tweeted Tuesday's game against the Buffalo "remains on track."
The team had closed their facility last week and reschedule their game against the Bills, due to positive cases.
On Sunday, another staffer tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 24 within the organization over the last 18 days.
In fact, the person in question was isolated and the team got clearance from the league to practice Sunday for an hour and 45 minutes.
This would show the NFL is doing everything it can to keep this game on the books, despite a rollercoaster two weeks of positive test results throughout the team.
Two players came off the COVID-reserve list on Sunday.
