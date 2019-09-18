CHICAGO (WSMV) - When it comes to your precious cargo, it's not just the car seat that makes the difference, it's the actual car too.
Cars.com compiled a list of 13 cars and SUVs that made the grade in being the best fit for car seat installation. The cars were tested using infant seats, booster seats, as well as rear and forward-facing seats. Cars were also tested on how large their backseats were, as well as how accessible their latching systems were for car seat anchors.
The list of the best cars and SUVs for parents with young children according to Cars.com are:
- 2019 Volvo V60
- 2019 BMW X7
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Jaguar I-Pace
- 2019 Nissan Maxima
- 2019 Nissan Murano
- 2019 Subaru Forester
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- 2019 Toyota 4Runner
- 2019 Toyota RAV4
- 2019 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
To find out specifically how each car or SUV fared, click here for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.